Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $24,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $387.41 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $284.84 and a fifty-two week high of $402.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $381.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

