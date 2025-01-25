Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,230,000 after buying an additional 1,547,579 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,443,000 after acquiring an additional 23,985 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,172,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,133,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 731,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $200.53 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $159.19 and a 52 week high of $207.77. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.88.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

