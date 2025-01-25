Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Lessened by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 659.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 384.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 88.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 462,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,896,000 after purchasing an additional 217,728 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,001,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after purchasing an additional 57,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFI Infinity Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,297,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.46 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.35. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

