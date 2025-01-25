Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 10.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $38,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $424.02 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $317.59 and a 12 month high of $428.69. The company has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

