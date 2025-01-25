Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 502.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 633.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $330,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $424.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $317.59 and a 12 month high of $428.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $414.70 and its 200-day moving average is $391.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

