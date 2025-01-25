Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 187.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,197.7% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $640.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $596.11. The firm has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.