Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $281.28 and last traded at $281.28, with a volume of 212800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.63.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 262,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,667,000 after acquiring an additional 29,847 shares in the last quarter. GEN Financial Management INC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, Cabana LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

