Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $82,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,356 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,216,000 after acquiring an additional 646,240 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 39,053.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 487,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,343,000 after acquiring an additional 486,213 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,692,000 after purchasing an additional 193,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 128,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock opened at $280.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.94 and a 1 year high of $281.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.