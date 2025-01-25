Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 637.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $559.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $443.75 and a fifty-two week high of $561.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $548.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

