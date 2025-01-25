Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lifted by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $846,735,000. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,169 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46,874.1% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 535,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,282,000 after acquiring an additional 533,896 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $559.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $548.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $443.75 and a 1 year high of $561.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.