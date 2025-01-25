Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 229.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.88 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.0139 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

