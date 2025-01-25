Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 822,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 11.9% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $40,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,537,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,991,000 after purchasing an additional 179,901 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,185,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,987,000 after buying an additional 265,191 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,050,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,121,000 after buying an additional 106,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,425,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,023,000 after buying an additional 172,725 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $50.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

