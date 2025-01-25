Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.8% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Encompass More Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $301.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $451.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $239.86 and a 52 week high of $302.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

