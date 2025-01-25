Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA) vs. GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Head to Head Contrast

Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA – Get Free Report) and GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Veea and GoDaddy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veea N/A N/A -20.86% GoDaddy 41.74% 267.29% 8.47%

Risk and Volatility

Veea has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoDaddy has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

25.9% of Veea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of GoDaddy shares are held by institutional investors. 71.0% of Veea shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of GoDaddy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Veea and GoDaddy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veea N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A GoDaddy $4.25 billion 6.85 $1.37 billion $12.94 16.03

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Veea.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Veea and GoDaddy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veea 0 0 0 0 0.00 GoDaddy 0 5 9 1 2.73

GoDaddy has a consensus price target of $198.07, indicating a potential downside of 4.52%. Given GoDaddy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GoDaddy is more favorable than Veea.

Summary

GoDaddy beats Veea on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veea

Veea Inc. provides computing, multiaccess multiprotocol communications, edge storage, and cybersecurity solutions. The company offers multiaccess edge computing (MEC) platform that redefines connectivity and computing at the edge by integrating functions of servers, network attached storage (NAS), routers, firewalls, Wi-Fi Access Points, IoT gateways, and 4G and 5G connections; and Veea Edge Platform enables direct connections from the optical fiber, cellular, and satellite networks. It also provides VeeaHub STAX, an edge computing product integrated with wireless access, including Wi-Fi 6; VeeaHub that offers connectivity options for pro indoor smart edge applications; and VeeaHub Outdoor that integrates with wireless connectivity for smart edge applications in outdoor and industrial environments. The company also offers TROLLEE, a smart shopping cart platform; the VeeaHub toolkit; and Veea AdEdge, an advertising platform. Veea Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content. The segment also offers connected commerce comprising Smart Terminal, a dual screen all-in-one Point-of-Sale system that allows customers to manage in-store inventory and product catalogs and take payments; GoDaddy Payments, a payment facilitator that enables customers to accept all major forms of payments; and email service plans with a multi-feature web interface, and Microsoft Office 365 accounts that connects to customers’ domains. The Core Platform segment offers domain products, including primary registrations, domain aftermarket platform, and domain name add-ons, as well as GoDaddy Registry, a provider of domain name registry services; and hosting and security services comprising shared website hosting, virtual private servers, and managed wordpress hosting services, as well as security products with a comprehensive suite of tools designed to help secure customers’ online presence. The company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. GoDaddy Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

