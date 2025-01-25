Veracity Capital LLC Buys New Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the third quarter valued at about $19,079,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 497.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 133,972 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 476.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 150,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 124,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,137,000 after purchasing an additional 114,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PROG stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.17. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41.

PROG Announces Dividend

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.86 million. PROG had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 24.56%. PROG’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. PROG’s payout ratio is 13.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 3,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $171,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,794.32. The trade was a 21.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Garner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $246,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,518.80. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,152. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROG Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.