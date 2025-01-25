Veracity Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $348.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $276.42 and a 12 month high of $349.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.10 and its 200 day moving average is $327.81.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

