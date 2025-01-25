Veracity Capital LLC Takes $212,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. This trade represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
NYSE:SHW opened at $360.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.13. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $282.09 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
