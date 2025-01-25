Veracity Capital LLC Takes $212,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. This trade represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $360.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.13. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $282.09 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.