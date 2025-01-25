Veracity Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,055.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 507,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,969,000 after buying an additional 463,387 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 425,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,961,000 after purchasing an additional 248,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,266.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,305,000 after purchasing an additional 234,524 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 455.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 157,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,952,000 after purchasing an additional 129,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,735,000 after buying an additional 73,442 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $222.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.33. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

