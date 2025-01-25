Vertcoin Price Tops $0.0563 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0563 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $11,725.04 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104,845.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00121016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00009328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $443.22 or 0.00422734 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00025914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.77 or 0.00209610 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00050064 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00013990 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 71,217,522 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

