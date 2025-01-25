Vigil Neuroscience’s (VIGL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Vigil Neuroscience from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIGL opened at $2.20 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth $5,940,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 528,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 166,442 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 334.4% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 92,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.