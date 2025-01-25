Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK) Announces Earnings Results

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 18.95%.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VABK opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virginia National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.01.

Get Virginia National Bankshares alerts:

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.