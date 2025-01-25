Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK) Announces Earnings Results

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 18.95%.
Virginia National Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VABK opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virginia National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.01.
Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile
