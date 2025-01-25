Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 38.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,511,000 after buying an additional 1,368,419 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,815,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at about $11,918,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 117,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 400.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 328,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 262,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.49. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.18 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

