Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Sells 149 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for about 1.3% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in Snowflake by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 3.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 6.7% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $174.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.13.

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 45,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $8,080,449.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,735 shares in the company, valued at $36,749,884.10. The trade was a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,811,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 706,755 shares in the company, valued at $85,354,801.35. This trade represents a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 504,151 shares of company stock valued at $84,973,139. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.06.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

