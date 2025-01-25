Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12,168.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,812,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,255,000 after buying an additional 3,781,621 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,554.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after acquiring an additional 752,771 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,807,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,785,000 after purchasing an additional 544,339 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,779,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 321.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 401,943 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

