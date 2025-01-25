Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CMO Sells $541,815.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CMO Kathryn Mckeon sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,242.15. This represents a 21.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kathryn Mckeon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 13th, Kathryn Mckeon sold 12,300 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $517,584.00.
Vital Farms Price Performance
NASDAQ VITL opened at $43.14 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 937,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,859,000 after purchasing an additional 214,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vital Farms by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 38.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 74,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 10.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 372,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 34,412 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
