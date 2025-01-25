Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CMO Sells $541,815.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CMO Kathryn Mckeon sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,242.15. This represents a 21.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kathryn Mckeon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Kathryn Mckeon sold 12,300 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $517,584.00.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $43.14 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.27 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 937,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,859,000 after purchasing an additional 214,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vital Farms by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 38.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 74,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 10.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 372,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 34,412 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

