Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Trading Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.01. 474,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,751,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZLA. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vizsla Silver in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Vizsla Silver in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.86 million, a PE ratio of -203.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $18,528,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 2,412.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,208,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,160,863 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the third quarter worth about $1,916,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in Vizsla Silver by 111.7% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 1,694,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 893,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 5,991,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 619,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

