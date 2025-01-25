Volex (LON:VLX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 321.89 ($4.02) and traded as low as GBX 282 ($3.52). Volex shares last traded at GBX 287 ($3.58), with a volume of 317,967 shares traded.
Volex Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 284.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 321.25. The stock has a market cap of £510.11 million, a PE ratio of 1,765.63 and a beta of 1.03.
Volex Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Volex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.
Insider Activity
About Volex
Volex plc (AIM: VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key sectors: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway.
