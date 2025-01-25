Volex (LON:VLX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 321.89 ($4.02) and traded as low as GBX 282 ($3.52). Volex shares last traded at GBX 287 ($3.58), with a volume of 317,967 shares traded.

Volex Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 284.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 321.25. The stock has a market cap of £510.11 million, a PE ratio of 1,765.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Volex Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Volex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.

Insider Activity

About Volex

In related news, insider Jon Boaden sold 6,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.30), for a total transaction of £15,932.40 ($19,893.12). Also, insider John Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £27,200 ($33,961.79). Company insiders own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Volex plc (AIM: VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key sectors: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway.

