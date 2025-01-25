Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Trading Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.37. 259,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 230,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

A number of research firms have commented on VWAGY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Dbs Bank raised Volkswagen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $86.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Volkswagen AG will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

