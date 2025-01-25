Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Vontier by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after buying an additional 58,362 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vontier by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,541,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,078,000 after purchasing an additional 227,388 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $38.57 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.83%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

