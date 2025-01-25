Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) Stock Price Up 65.8% – Here’s Why

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF – Get Free Report) shares rose 65.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 241,866 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 74,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 65.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. It develops barium, iodine-based APIs, and imaging contrast agents for medical radiology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.