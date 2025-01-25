Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €65.86 ($69.33) and last traded at €64.80 ($68.21). Approximately 81,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €63.78 ($67.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €69.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €80.98.
About Wacker Chemie
Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.
