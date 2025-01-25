Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 29,124 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,697,464.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,766,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,852,396.42. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, December 26th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,689,601.40.

On Wednesday, November 27th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $2,663,098.56.

WMT stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $96.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.95.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 77.3% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

