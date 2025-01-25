Wealth Management Resources Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163,535 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 21,611 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 48,490 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 51,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 381,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.5747 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

