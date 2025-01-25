Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 6,647.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 26,856 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,173,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,705,000 after buying an additional 71,910 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 105,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $948,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $294.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.79. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $406.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partners cut Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Humana

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.