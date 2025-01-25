Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
