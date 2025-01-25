Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $415,000 Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 133.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,280,000 after buying an additional 5,675,571 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,172,000 after buying an additional 2,013,047 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,218,000 after buying an additional 1,720,650 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10,856.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,460,000 after buying an additional 1,558,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 55.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,549,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,892,000 after buying an additional 551,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,684 shares of company stock worth $68,444,576. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $119.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.66, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.56 and a 12 month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.89 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trade Desk from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

