Western Acquisition Ventures Faces Delisting from NASDAQ; Assigned New Trading Symbols by FINRA

On January 16, 2025, Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ: WAVSU) received notice from Nasdaq affirming its delisting under Rule IM-5101-2, which mandates special purpose acquisition companies to execute business combinations within 36 months of the IPO. Due to Western Acquisition Ventures’ failure to complete its initial business combination by the set date, Nasdaq suspended trading of its securities effective January 23, 2025, and initiated the delisting process.

Moreover, on January 22, 2025, FINRA assigned new trading symbols, WAVS, WAVSW, and WAVSU, to Western Acquisition Ventures’ common stock, warrants, and units respectively. This transition permits the trading of these securities in the over-the-counter market from January 23, 2025.

With implications on Western Acquisition Ventures’ stock market presence, the delisting action will dictate the company’s future trading dynamics and access to public markets. Concurrently, the reassigned trading symbols offer a route for continued trading in the over-the-counter market following the Nasdaq delisting event.

For further updates, stakeholders may refer to the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and FINRA concerning these developments.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Western Acquisition Ventures’s 8K filing here.

Western Acquisition Ventures Company Profile

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and software as a service (SaaS); and leisure and hospitality industries.

