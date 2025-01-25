Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 191,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 214,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Westhaven Gold

(Get Free Report)

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.