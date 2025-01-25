Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Buys 386 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $640.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $628.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $596.11. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.