Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after acquiring an additional 66,762 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.84 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $52.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

