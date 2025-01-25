White Gold (CVE:WGO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 126925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
White Gold Stock Up 2.6 %
The stock has a market cap of C$35.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24.
About White Gold
White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than White Gold
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.