White Gold (CVE:WGO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 126925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

White Gold Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$35.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24.

About White Gold

(Get Free Report)

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.