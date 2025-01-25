WNS (NYSE:WNS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WNS. TD Cowen lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on WNS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of WNS traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.22. The company had a trading volume of 938,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,108. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. WNS has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $72.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.76%. On average, research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in WNS in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in WNS during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in WNS by 237.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 1,151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

