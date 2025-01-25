Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Wolff Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $117,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $266,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $44.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

