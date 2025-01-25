Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $984,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 463,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after acquiring an additional 86,391 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 151,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

VTEB stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

