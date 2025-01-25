Wolff Financial Management LLC Sells 501 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wolff Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,593.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $184.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.80 and its 200 day moving average is $178.11. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

