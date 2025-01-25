Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $182.89 and last traded at $182.48, with a volume of 12032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.05.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

