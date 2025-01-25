Wrapped Everscale One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,393.49 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $3,393.49 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.77446977. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.01560753 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5,528.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

