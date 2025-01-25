Xai One Day Volume Hits $92.19 Million (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Xai has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Xai token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Xai has a market capitalization of $135.60 million and approximately $92.19 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Xai

Xai’s genesis date was January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,540,660,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,698,312 tokens. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official website is xai.games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,540,403,097.69177476 with 1,029,916,473.97835935 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.18018405 USD and is down -5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $95,212,280.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

