Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,856 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 27.4% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 255,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Yum China by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,203,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $2,177,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Yum China by 100.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 17,898 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 64.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $302,716.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,948.27. This trade represents a 27.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

