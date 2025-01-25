Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for CFR Q1 Earnings

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $518.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.25 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share.

CFR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $138.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average of $123.46. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $94.09 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 14,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.96, for a total value of $1,980,829.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,026,597.08. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $442,842.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,550.91. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,864 shares of company stock worth $2,977,033 over the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $107,166,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $54,012,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $37,813,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 568,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,618,000 after acquiring an additional 307,129 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 436,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,814,000 after purchasing an additional 305,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

